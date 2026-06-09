CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: When will class 10th results release?
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 board exam results will be announced and available on cbse.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet declared CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the second board exam for Class 10 can check the results through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. ...Read More
The CBSE Class 10 results can be checked on results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. The results will also be available on SMS as well.
The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
This is the first time the Board has conducted two Class 10 board examinations.
To check the Class 10 board results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:38:56 pm
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: About Class 10 second exam
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:18:40 pm
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: cbse.gov.in
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:28:59 pm
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check results
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: To check the Class 10 board results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:28:32 pm
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage for Class 10 93.70%, better than previous year's performance
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 results were announced on April 15, 2026. The pass percentage for Class 10 results this year is 93.70 per cent.
This is an improvement from last year's pass percentage of 93.66 per cent, the Board said.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:51:38 pm
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: No toppers or merit list to be out
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE said it would, in line with its earlier decision, not be releasing any toppers/ merit list.
The Board said that the decision was taken to avoid any unhealthy competition among the students. The Board also does not award first, second or third divisions to its students.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:06:34 pm
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Official website
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the second board exam for Class 10 can check the results through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:47:07 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10th results not out yet
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet declared CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:32:28 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:28:37 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: To check the Class 10 board results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:25:38 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Exam twice
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: This is the first time the Board has conducted two Class 10 board examinations.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:22:00 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Shift details and exam papers
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:18:05 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: When was exams held?
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:14:36 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check for result link
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 results can be checked on results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. The results will also be available on SMS as well.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:11:42 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the second board exam for Class 10 can check the results through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:08:13 am
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the Class 10 second board exam results has not been disclosed yet.