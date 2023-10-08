Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold next year's Class 10, 12 board from February 15. These exams will likely to end on April 10. The detailed date sheets will be released later on the website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Check Physics sample paper details(File photo)

To help students in preparation, the board has released sample question papers, and marking scheme for each subject on the website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Sample papers will help students in understanding the pattern, types of questions asked in the exam. Here are some important points on the Class 12 Physics paper:

There are 33 compulsory questions in the Class 12 Physics sample paper. The paper has five sections: A, B, C, D and E. All sections are compulsory. Section A contains sixteen questions, of which twelve are MCQs and four are Assertion Reasoning based questions. Each question carries one mark. Section B contains five questions of two marks each. Section C has seven questions of three marks each. Section D has two case study based questions of four marks each. The last section contains three long answer questions of five marks each. There is no overall choice in the paper. However, internal choice has been provided in one question in Section B, one question in Section C, one in each CBQs in Section D and all three questions in Section E. Use of calculator in the exam is not allowed.

