CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2025 tomorrow: Sample question papers and marking scheme here
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2025 to be held tomorrow, March 15. Check sample question papers and marking scheme here.
Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2025 on March 15, 2025. The examination across the country and abroad will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
Hindi Elective and Hindi Core exams will be held for Class 12 students tomorrow. Hindi elective and Hindi core papers will have three sections- A, B and C.
For Hindi Elective paper, there are a total of 13 questions in all three sections. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all three sections in sequence.
For Hindi Core, in section A, questions based on unread comprehension have been asked. It is compulsory to answer all the questions. In section B, questions have been asked from textbook Abhivyakti and Madhyam. Internal options have been given in the questions. In section C, questions have been asked from textbook Aaroha and Vitan. Internal options have been given in the questions. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all the three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all the three sections sequentially.
Direct link to download sample paper for Hindi Elective
Direct link to download sample paper for Hindi Core
Direct link to download marking scheme for Hindi Elective
Direct link to download marking scheme for Hindi Core
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2025: How to download sample question papers and marking scheme
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the sample papers and marking schemes.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.
2. Click on sample papers link and a new page will open.
3. Click on sample question paper and marking scheme links for Hindi Elective and Hindi core.
4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.
5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Hindi Exam 2025: Board to conduct special exam for students who do not appear on March 15 due to Holi
Meanwhile, CBSE has decided to conduct a special exam for Hindi papers for those candidates who find it difficult to appear for the exam on March 15, 2025, due to the Holi festival. The official notice reads, “ It has, further, been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the Board, whereby a special examination is conducted for students participating in National or International Level sports events."