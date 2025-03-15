Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core papers today, check guidelines

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 15, 2025 9:58 AM IST
    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core papers today, March 15. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core papers today,
    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core papers today,

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 today, March 15, 2025. Hindi Elective and Hindi Core papers will be held today in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. All the appearing students must reach the exam centres by the time mentioned on the admit card. They must wear school uniforms and carry their school ID cards and admit cards. Private candidates must wear light-coloured clothes and bring a valid photo ID and the admit card....Read More

    All the appearing candidates are allowed to bring a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money to the exam hall.

    Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Eatable items—opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic), textual material, paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc.are banned at the exam centre. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2025 9:58 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Special exam date not revealed

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The special exam date have not been revealed by the Board yet. When announced, it will be available on cbse.gov.in.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:55 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Board to conduct special exams

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: CBSE acknowledged that the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14, 2025, in many parts of the country and in some regions, the festival would be celebrated on March 15, 2025. Accordingly, in view of the constraints that some students may face in appearing for the board exams, the board decided that a special exam would be held for those students who find it difficult to appear for the exam on March 15, 2025.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:52 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Sample question papers

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: For Hindi Elective paper, there are a total of 13 questions in all three sections. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all three sections in sequence.

    For Hindi Core, in section A, questions based on unread comprehension have been asked. It is compulsory to answer all the questions. In section B, questions have been asked from textbook Abhivyakti and Madhyam. Internal options have been given in the questions. In section C, questions have been asked from textbook Aaroha and Vitan. Internal options have been given in the questions. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all the three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all the three sections sequentially.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:49 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam begins at 10.30 am

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The Class 12 Hindi papers will begin at 10.30 am today. Students have reached the exam centres.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:38 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: List of items not allowed inside exam hall

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Eatable items—opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic), textual material, paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc.are banned at the exam centre.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:36 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Items to be allowed

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: All the appearing candidates are allowed to bring a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money to the exam hall.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:34 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Check dress code

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: They must wear school uniforms and carry their school ID cards and admit cards. Private candidates must wear light-coloured clothes and bring a valid photo ID and the admit card.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:29 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Reach exam centres at this time

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: All the appearing students must reach the exam centres by the time mentioned on the admit card.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:26 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam timings

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The Class 12 Hindi papers will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

    Mar 15, 2025 9:23 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi core papers today

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The Board will conduct Hindi Elective and Hindi Core papers today, March 15.

    News education board exams CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core papers today, check guidelines
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes