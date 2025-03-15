CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core papers today, check guidelines

Mar 15, 2025 9:52 AM IST

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: For Hindi Elective paper, there are a total of 13 questions in all three sections. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all three sections in sequence.

For Hindi Core, in section A, questions based on unread comprehension have been asked. It is compulsory to answer all the questions. In section B, questions have been asked from textbook Abhivyakti and Madhyam. Internal options have been given in the questions. In section C, questions have been asked from textbook Aaroha and Vitan. Internal options have been given in the questions. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all the three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all the three sections sequentially.