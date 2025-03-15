CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core papers today, check guidelines
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 today, March 15, 2025. Hindi Elective and Hindi Core papers will be held today in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. All the appearing students must reach the exam centres by the time mentioned on the admit card. They must wear school uniforms and carry their school ID cards and admit cards. Private candidates must wear light-coloured clothes and bring a valid photo ID and the admit card....Read More
All the appearing candidates are allowed to bring a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money to the exam hall.
Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Eatable items—opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic), textual material, paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc.are banned at the exam centre. Follow the blog for latest updates.
The special exam date have not been revealed by the Board yet. When announced, it will be available on cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: CBSE acknowledged that the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14, 2025, in many parts of the country and in some regions, the festival would be celebrated on March 15, 2025. Accordingly, in view of the constraints that some students may face in appearing for the board exams, the board decided that a special exam would be held for those students who find it difficult to appear for the exam on March 15, 2025.
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: For Hindi Elective paper, there are a total of 13 questions in all three sections. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all three sections in sequence.
For Hindi Core, in section A, questions based on unread comprehension have been asked. It is compulsory to answer all the questions. In section B, questions have been asked from textbook Abhivyakti and Madhyam. Internal options have been given in the questions. In section C, questions have been asked from textbook Aaroha and Vitan. Internal options have been given in the questions. It is compulsory to answer the questions of all the three sections. As far as possible, write the answers of the questions of all the three sections sequentially.
The Class 12 Hindi papers will begin at 10.30 am today. Students have reached the exam centres.
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The Board will conduct Hindi Elective and Hindi Core papers today, March 15.