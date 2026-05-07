CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results expected soon at results.cbse.nic.in

Candidates can also check Class 12 results on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.

The Board will not announce the date and time of the results declaration. Also, no press conference will be held to announce the results. Soon after the results are declared, the result details and post result activities notice will be issued and available on the Board's website.

The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.