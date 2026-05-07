CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results expected soon at results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results will be announced on the official website at results.cbse.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to declare CBSE 12th Result 2026. When announced, all the candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. The Board will release the Class 12 result link on other official websites which includes cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in....Read More
Candidates can also check Class 12 results on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.
The Board will not announce the date and time of the results declaration. Also, no press conference will be held to announce the results. Soon after the results are declared, the result details and post result activities notice will be issued and available on the Board's website.
The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: No press conference to be held
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: No press conference will be held to announce the results. Soon after the results are declared, the result details and post result activities notice will be issued and available on the Board's website.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Mobile apps to check results
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can also check Class 12 results on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check results
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will release the Class 12 result link on other official websites which includes cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When announced, all the candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the announcement of Class 12 results have not been shared yet.