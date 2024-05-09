CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh board results out, Simran Sabba tops class 10, Mehek Agarwal tops class 12
CGBSE Result 2024 declared. Check Class 10, 12 toppers here.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. The Class 10, 12 results was announced by the Board at the press conference.
The students who appear can check the Chhattisgarh Board results for 10th and 12th on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in.
This year the Class 10 topper is Simran Sabba of Jashpur and Class 12 topper is Mehak Agarwal of Saraipali.
At the press conference conducted by the Board officials, the pass percentage, toppers names and other details were also shared along with the declaration of the results of 10th, 12th.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to check
To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
- Click on CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The Class 10 or high school certificate examination was held from March 2 to March 21, 2024. The examination was conducted from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.
