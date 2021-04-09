IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 postponed due to COVID19 surge
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
board exams

Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 postponed due to COVID19 surge

Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 has been postponed due to COVID19 surge in the state. The examination was scheduled to begin on April 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has postponed Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 due to COVID19 surge. The examination that was scheduled to begin from April 15, 2021 onwards now remains postponed. The Class 10 Board exam was scheduled to end on May 1, 2021.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghal tweeted on the postponement. The tweet reads, “Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur has postponed the board exams starting from April 15, 2021, for class 10th, keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts.”

The state government has already announced to promote the students of all classes except for Class 10, 12 to a higher grade without examination. However, the government has not disclosed anything about Class 12 Board exams.

The Class 12 board examination will begin on May 3 and end on May 24, 2021 in offline mode. The examination will be conducted by following all the necessary precautions during the exam. The government will issue new guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid rise in COVID cases.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgbse chhattisgarh chhattisgarh board of secondary education board examinations education + 2 more

Related Stories

Physics revision tips for Board exams(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Physics revision tips for Board exams(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Preparation tips for Physics paper by expert

By Shambik Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • In the Science stream, physics is one subject which is a constant source of anxiety among students. However, correct preparation strategy and timely intervention can bring desired results without having much stress.
READ FULL STORY
COVID-19: Students of classes 10, 12 want board exams cancelled(PTI / Representative image)
COVID-19: Students of classes 10, 12 want board exams cancelled(PTI / Representative image)
board exams

COVID-19: Students of classes 10, 12 want board exams cancelled

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, over one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode.
READ FULL STORY
CBSE 12th Optional Exam: How to apply(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
CBSE 12th Optional Exam: How to apply(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10,12 sample paper released, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:30 AM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers have been released. Candidates can download Class 10, 12 papers on the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in. Download link below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP