Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 postponed due to COVID19 surge

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has postponed Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 due to COVID19 surge. The examination that was scheduled to begin from April 15, 2021 onwards now remains postponed. The Class 10 Board exam was scheduled to end on May 1, 2021.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghal tweeted on the postponement. The tweet reads, “Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur has postponed the board exams starting from April 15, 2021, for class 10th, keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts.”

#Important



छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल रायपुर द्वारा राज्य में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण तथा कई जिलों में लॉकडाउन की स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए कक्षा 10 वीं की दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 से प्रारंभ होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षा स्थगित कर दी गई है। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 9, 2021

The state government has already announced to promote the students of all classes except for Class 10, 12 to a higher grade without examination. However, the government has not disclosed anything about Class 12 Board exams.

The Class 12 board examination will begin on May 3 and end on May 24, 2021 in offline mode. The examination will be conducted by following all the necessary precautions during the exam. The government will issue new guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid rise in COVID cases.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON