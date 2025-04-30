Menu Explore
CISCE announces ICSE or 10th results 2025, direct link to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2025 11:03 AM IST

CISCE ICSE Result 2025 declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday announced the ICSE or Class 10th final exam results. Students can check it at cisce.org and on the DigiLocker app and website. ICSE, ISC results 2025 live updates

CISCE announces ICSE or 10th results 2025, direct link to check marks
CISCE announces ICSE or 10th results 2025, direct link to check marks

Students need to use their unique IDs, index numbers and the displayed captcha code to check the results.

ICSE 10th result 2025 direct link

How to check ICSE results 2025?

On website-

Go to cisce.org.

Open the ICSE result page.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

On DigiLocker

  1. Go to results.digilocker.gov.in.
  2. Go to the CISCE section.
  3. Click on the get Class X result button.
  4. Enter your login credentials.
  5. Submit and view your result.

CISCE said candidates can apply for re-checking of their results using the link given on the official website. To do this, they need to login to the website using the registered email address and password and those who do not have an account can create one using the register now option.

The board further informed that heads of schools can apply for rechecking of results of their schools using the careers portal. The facility will be available up to May 4 and no request for rechecking will be accepted beyond the deadline.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck results will be permitted to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Candidates who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination can take the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement examination will be conducted in July 2025, CISCE informed.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
