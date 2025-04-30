CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: Class 10th, 12th results today, here's how to check marks
CISCE ICSE, ISC 10th 12th 2025 Result Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the CISCE Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results today, April 30, 2025. Students who have appeared in the exam can check the ICSE and ISC results 2025 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org....Read More
The CISCE results can be checked using the unique ID, index number, and captcha code (as given) on the login page.
Steps to check CISCE ICSE and ISC results 2025:
Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
Click on the link to check ICSE results 2025 or ISC results 2025 (as required)
A new page appears where candidates are required to key in their login details
Once you key in the unique ID, index number and the Captcha code (as provided), the results will appear on the screen
Verify your details and download the page.
Take a printout of the results for future reference.
CISCE results 2025 will also be available on the Digilocker: https://results.digilocker.gov.in
