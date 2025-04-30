Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: Class 10th, 12th results today, here's how to check marks

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 30, 2025 8:45 AM IST
    CISCE ICSE ISC 10th 12th 2025 Result Live: CISCE will announce the ICSE and ISC results 2025 today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CISCE ICSE and ISC Results 2025 live updates: CISCE class 10, 12 results today.
    CISCE ICSE and ISC Results 2025 live updates: CISCE class 10, 12 results today.

    CISCE ICSE, ISC 10th 12th 2025 Result Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the CISCE Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results today, April 30, 2025. Students who have appeared in the exam can check the ICSE and ISC results 2025 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org....Read More

    The CISCE results can be checked using the unique ID, index number, and captcha code (as given) on the login page.

    Steps to check CISCE ICSE and ISC results 2025:

    Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

    Click on the link to check ICSE results 2025 or ISC results 2025 (as required)

    A new page appears where candidates are required to key in their login details

    Once you key in the unique ID, index number and the Captcha code (as provided), the results will appear on the screen

    Verify your details and download the page.

    Take a printout of the results for future reference.

    CISCE results 2025 will also be available on the Digilocker: https://results.digilocker.gov.in

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 30, 2025 8:45 AM IST

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: Credentials required to check results

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: To check the CISCE results, students will need to enter their unique ID, index number, and captcha code (as given) on the login page.

    Apr 30, 2025 8:18 AM IST

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: How to check your 10th, 12th marks

    Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org

    Step 2: Click on the link to check ICSE and ISC results 2025 (as needed)

    Step 3: A new page opens where you can key in your details

    Step 4: Enter Unique ID, index number and the Captcha code (as provided) and submit

    Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Take a printout of the results.

    Apr 30, 2025 8:07 AM IST

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: where can you check results when out

    Students can check the ICSE and ISC results 2025 after its declaration on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

    Apr 30, 2025 8:00 AM IST

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: Class 10, Class 12 results to be released today

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will announce the ICSE and ISC results today.

    News education CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live: Class 10th, 12th results today, here's how to check marks
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes