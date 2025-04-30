Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will announce ICSE, ISC Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The CISCE 10th, 12th results will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates who want to check the Class 10, 12 results can check it on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. CISCE ICSE ISC 10th 12th 2025 Result Live Updates ICSE, ISC Result 2025: CISCE 10th, 12th results releasing today at cisce.org

The CISCE 10th, 12th results can also be accessed on Digilocker portal. The Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. Whereas, the Class 12 board examinations started on February 13 and concluded on April 5, 2025.

ICSE, ISC Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

2. Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recheck module will be activated after the declaration of results on April 30, 2025 and will be available till may 4, 2025. No further request for recheck of results of the ICSE/ISC examination year 2025 will be entertained thereafter.

However, candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck result of the subjects for which they had applied, will be permitted to apply for re-evalution of their answer scripts of that/ those subjects/ papers only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.