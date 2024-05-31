GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Timetable 2024: Gujarat Board 10th, 12th supplementary datesheets released at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Timetable 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Gujarat Board 10th, 12th supplementary examination can check the dates on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Timetable 2024 released at gseb.org, check here

As per the official notice, Class-10(SSC), Sanskrit Prathama and Class-12(HSC) Science Stream and General Stream, viz. Supplementary-2024 examination for the candidates who have not passed in Basic Stream, Vocational Stream, Sanskrit Madhyama and are eligible to appear in the examination will be held from June 24 to July 6, 2024.

The Class 10 or SSC supply examination will be conducted in single shift – from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Class-12 Sanskrit Madhyama exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm on all days. GSEB Class-12 Science Stream supplementary examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 6.30 pm, Class-12th General Stream and E.U.B Stream and Class-XII Vocational stream (A, C, H, T) exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Timetable 2024: How to download

Candidates can check the datesheets by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Timetable 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the exam dates.

Download the file and check the datesheet.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GSEB SSC results was announced on May 11. The overall pass percentage is 82.56%. Of this, the pass percentage of boys is 79.12% and that of girls is 86.89%. Gujarat Board Class 12 results was announced on May 9, 2024. This year the overall pass percentage of Science stream is 82.45% and General stream is 91.93%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.