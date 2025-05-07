GSEB SSC Result 2025 Date, time: Gujarat Board Class 10th results releasing tomorrow at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced GSEB SSC Result 2025 date and time. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination Standard-10 (SSC) results will be announced at 8 am tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB SSC Result 2025 Date, time: Gujarat Board 10th results releasing tomorrow

Students can get their results by filling in the seat number of the examination or by sending their seat number to WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

The Class 10 board examination was held from February 27 to March 10, 2025.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The detailed instructions regarding sending the students' mark sheets and S.R. copies school-wise will be given later. Instructions for mark verification and document verification after the examination will be posted on the board's website. Application for mark verification will have to be made online. Instructions for filling the application forms for supplementary examination-2025 online will be given later. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.