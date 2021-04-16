ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021 postponed, decision on new dates in June

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has postponed ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021 on April 16, 2021. The Class 10, 12 examination has been deferred due to the nationwide surge in COVID19 cases. The decision on new exam dates will be taken by the Council by the first week of June.

“While the ISC (Class 12) examination will be conducted at a later date, the candidates for the ICSE (Class 10) examination will be given options: to write the offline examination along with the Class 12 candidates or not to write the offline examination. In case students opt for the second option, the Council will develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates.”

The ICSE examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 7 and ISC examination was started on April 8, 2021.

The decision on postponement comes a day after CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 was cancelled and Class 12 was postponed. The CBSE Board exams were also scheduled to begin on May 4 and end on June 11, 2021. The Board will decide on new exam dates for Class on June 1 after reviewing the situation.



