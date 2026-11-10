The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ICSE, ISC Exam 2027 date sheet. The schedule for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE – Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC – Class XII) Year 2027 Examinations will be held in February- March 2027.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2027 Datesheet Out: CISCE Class 10, 12 timetable released, check schedule here (Santosh Kumar )

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As per the exam timetable, the ICSE or Class 10 board exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 31, 2027. The exam will begin with English Language- English Paper 1 and will end with the Group II Elective paper. The exam will be held in a single shift and will begin at 10.15 am.

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The ISC or Class 12 board exam will begin on February 9 and will end on April 8, 2026. The exam will begin with Environmental Science, Western Music- Paper I, and will end with the Legal Studies paper. The Class 12 exam will begin at 2 pm every day.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 379,980 candidates will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, reaffirming the CISCE's extensive reach and its continued commitment to delivering credible, fair and high-quality school-level assessments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 379,980 candidates will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, reaffirming the CISCE's extensive reach and its continued commitment to delivering credible, fair and high-quality school-level assessments. {{/usCountry}}

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The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will see 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools, while more than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination.

The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects/papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the breadth and diversity of academic disciplines offered by CISCE. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas.

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