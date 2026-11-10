Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has invited applications for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DVC at dvc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts in the organisation. DVC Executive Trainee Recruitment through GATE 2025: Apply for 108 posts at dvc.gov.in, check details here

The last date to apply for the post is December 6, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria 29 Years as on closing date of online application for Unreserved candidates. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates will be as per GOI guidelines. No upper age limit for DVC Departmental candidates. Departmental candidates shall also be required to qualify in the corresponding paper of GATE 2025.

The educational qualification is available on the Detailed Notification here.

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Selection Process Eligible candidates must have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE-2025, i.e. Mechanical ( ME)/ Electrical (EE)/ Civil (CE) / Instrumentation( IN)/ Mining (MN) .

Candidates qualified in the corresponding paper of GATE-2025 shall only be eligible to be considered for the next stages of selection. Qualifying marks in GATE-2025 shall be as decided by the GATE-2025 conducting Authority.

The candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) on the basis of GATE-2025 marks obtained out of 100 in the order of merit in the ratio of 1:5 or more to the number of vacancies category-wise in each discipline for the further selection process.

While appearing for Document Verification (DV), the candidates are required to produce his/her GATE-2025 Admit Card as well as Original Scorecard of GATE-2025 containing a scanned photo & signature as a proof of identity.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹300/- for General/ OBC(NCL) / EWS categories. The fee is non-refundable through online mode only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. After payment of the application fee, candidates are required to download e-receipt which may be retained for future reference and submission at the time of Document Verification (DV).

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DVC.

Detailed Notification Here