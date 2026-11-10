The National Insurance Company Limited has released the NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Administrative Officers preliminary examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026 released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, download link here

The admit card will be available on the official website from November 9 to November 17, 2026. The Phase 1 examination will be held on November 17, 2026.

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Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 100 marks will be conducted online (applicable for all disciplines). This test would be of 60 minutes duration consisting of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) – English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates must qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks as determined by the Company. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the numbers of vacancies subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

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The candidate is required to use (i) Registration Number/Roll Number, (ii) Password/Date of Birth for downloading the call letter. Candidate needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the Examination centre with (i) Call Letter (ii) Photo Identity Proof in original as stipulated earlier under Identity Verification and also specified in the call letter and iii) a photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

Direct link to download NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026

NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026: How to download All the eligible candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.