The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice for NRI candidates who want to apply for the JEE Main Exam 2027. NRI candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination 2027 can do so through a valid Indian Passport. The direct link to apply online is available on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Exam 2027: NTA issues important notice for NRI candidates application process, check here

As per a tweet shared by NTA, the Agency has directed all the Non-Resident Indian candidates who do not have an Aadhaar card but hold a valid passport to complete their application using the "Apply through the NRI (Having No Aadhaar) option.

Direct link to apply by NRI candidates

JEE Main Exam 2027: How to apply by NRI candidates All those NRI candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main Exam 2027 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on NRI link. Then again click on register online and a new page will open. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Once done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. JEE Main 2027 registration process will end on November 22, 2026. Submission of the online application form with a late fee will begin on November 23 and end on November 26, 2026.

IBPS RRB Prelims PO Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

The correction window will open on November 27 and will end on November 29, 2026. The city intimation slip will be out on December 30, 2026. The JEE Main admit card will be available for download from January 13, 2027.

The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts.

The JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1: Account in Meri Pehchaan portal, re-KYC and other advisories issued for registration process

A candidate can apply for the Session-1 (January 2027) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given an opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2027) separately (using the same application number) along with the fee payment, for which a separate notification will be issued.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.