ICSE Result 2025: CISCE 10th results declared at cisce.org, 99.09% students pass

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced ICSE Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSE or Class 10 examination can check the CISCE 10th results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. The ICSE results can also be checked at results.cisce.org. CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live Updates ICSE Result 2025: CISCE 10th results declared, check pass percentage here

This year the overall pass percentage of Class 10 or ICSE is 99.09% and Class 12 or ISC is 99.02%.

A total of 252557 candidates have appeared in ICSE exam out of which 250249 candidates have passed. Similarly, 99551 students have appeared in ISC exam out of which 98578 candidates have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys in ICSE. The girls pass percentage is 99.37% and boys pass percentage is 98.84%.

For ISC, girls have done better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.45% and boys pass percentage is 98.64%.

The CISCE 10th results can also be accessed on the Digilocker portal. Candidates must visit results.digilocker.gov.in to check the results.

The Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. The Class 12 board examinations started on February 13 and concluded on April 5, 2025.

ICSE Result 2025: How to check CISCE 10th results

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

2. Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.