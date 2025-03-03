ISC Board Exam 2025 Live: CISCE Class 12th Mathematics paper today

Live

ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The ISC Mathematics paper will begin at 2 pm and last three hours. There is no examination for ICSE students today.

ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the Indin School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th Mathematics exam today, March 3. The paper will begin at 2 pm and last three hours. There is no examination for ICSE or Class 10 board exam students today. ...Read More

ISC Maths exam 2025: Instructions for students: Students must sit inside the exam hall/room 30 minutes before the exam begins. They can leave the hall/room only after the exam ends.

CISCE has instructed students to read the information given on the first page of the question paper, including the number of questions to be attempted. Students need to answer only the number of questions mentioned in the paper.

Students need to write the unique ID (Unique identification number), index number, and subject clearly on the top sheet of the main answer bookletand in the space provided. This information should be repeated on the front sheet of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers, etc.

Students are allowed to use blue or black ink only.

Students need to put their signatures in the space provided on the top sheet of the main answer booklet. They have been instructed not to scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

Students must write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this.

CISCE has asked students to leave a margin at both the right-hand and left-hand edges of the answer booklet.

Students are required to write the answer to each part of a question on a separate line. They are required to write the question number clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Check live updates on the ISC Mathematics exam below.