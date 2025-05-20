Menu Explore
JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 20, 2025 06:44 PM IST

JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check Class 8 and Class 9 results are given here. 

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 8 and Class 9 annual examination can check the results through the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, direct link to check(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, direct link to check(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Class  8 result 

Direct link to check Class 9 result 

JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025: How to check 

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC Class 8th Or 9th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Class 9 result was announced on May 17. The overall pass percentage for JAC Class 9 exams was 98.39%. A total of 479878 candidates had registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 471201 candidates appeared in the examination. A total of 463637 candidates had passed the examination. Girls had outnumbered boys in the JAC Class 9 results. While girls secured 98.44%, boys pass percentage was 98.33%.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, direct link to check here
Follow Us On