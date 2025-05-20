JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, direct link to check here

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 8 and Class 9 annual examination can check the results through the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, direct link to check(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

JAC Class 8th, 9th Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC Class 8th Or 9th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Class 9 result was announced on May 17. The overall pass percentage for JAC Class 9 exams was 98.39%. A total of 479878 candidates had registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 471201 candidates appeared in the examination. A total of 463637 candidates had passed the examination. Girls had outnumbered boys in the JAC Class 9 results. While girls secured 98.44%, boys pass percentage was 98.33%.