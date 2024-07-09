JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 marks awaited, updates here

JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will likely soon release JKBOSE 11th Results 2024. When released, the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 marks can be checked by candidates on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The Class 11 results can also be checked on the official website of JK results at jkresults.nic.in....Read More

To check the results, all the appeared candidates will need to use their registration and roll numbers. The steps to check the results are given below.

How to check JKBOSE 11th result 2024?

Go to jkresults.nic.in.

Open the Class 11th result link

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit and view the JK board Class 11 result.

The Class 11 board examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted from April 22 to May 26, 2024 in the state in the soft zone areas and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas.

In 2023, the Class 11 board results was declared on July 10. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024 which includes date and time, direct link and other details.