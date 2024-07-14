 JKBOSE Results 2024: 72% pass Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 examinations, girls outshine boys - Hindustan Times
JKBOSE Results 2024: 72% pass Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 examinations, girls outshine boys

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 14, 2024 07:21 PM IST

The delay in JKBOSE Class 11 results had earlier left students in limbo while teachers rued the waste of academic days.

After a delay, the results of class 11 annual examinations were announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Sunday with 72 percent of students qualifying.

JKBOSE Results 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 results were released today, July 14. Girls scored 75 percent, and boys secured 69 percent. (HT file image)
JKBOSE Results 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 results were released today, July 14. Girls scored 75 percent, and boys secured 69 percent. (HT file image)

Officials of JKBOSE said that of the 1,23,026 students who participated in the exam from across Jammu and Kashmir, 88,396 were declared successful.

75 percent of girls and 69 percent of boys have passed, the result gazette revealed.

It said that 32,163 students achieved distinction while 38,998 were granted first division. As many as 3,462 have failed.

The results, which should have been announced in 40 days, come after a passage of 50 to 74 days depending on the culmination of the exam in weather-dependent soft and hard zone areas. The delayed results had left students in limbo while teachers rued the waste of academic days.

The Class 11 exams for soft zone areas were conducted between April 2 and May 1 and for hard zone areas with harsh weather conditions between April 22 and May 26.

The J&K class-10 board results were announced last month on June 13 with over 79.25 percent of students qualifying for the examination.

