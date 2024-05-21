Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary Results 2024 declared, get direct link to check scores at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2024 declared

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary Results 2024: Karnataka Pre University Education Department on Tuesday, May 21 announced Karnataka PUC II Supply Result 2024. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website of Karresults at karesults.nic.in.

To check their results online, students have to use their registration numbers and select the subject combination in the login window.

Follow the steps given below to check your scores:

Visit the official site of Karresults at karresults.nic.in

Click on Karnataka PUC II Supply Result 2024 on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for reference

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination was held from April 29 to May 16 at 301 examination centres across the state.

This year, 1,49,824 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,48,942 appeared. The number of students who passed the exam is 52,505. Thus the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam pass percentage this year is 35.25%.

Out of the total candidates who appeared, 84,632 were boys and 64,310 were girls. The pass percentage for boys was 31.31% while that of girls was 40.44%. The number of boys who passed the exam was 26,496, while the number of girls who cleared the exam was 26,009.

The total number of students who appeared for improvement was 32940. The students who appeared in exam 2 for improvement will have their final results published at kseb.karnataka.gov.in, comparing the highest marks obtained in Exam 1 and Exam 2.

Students need not wait for Revaluation results to apply for exam-3 as the revaluation marks will be considered as marks scored in Exam -2.