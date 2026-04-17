The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026. The pass percentage of PUC 2 is 86.48%. Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: Rank 4 holder Sanjana Karthik shares study tips, future plans

A total of 2,90,194 students appeared in the Science stream, out of which 266071 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.69%.

Sanjana Karthik of the Science stream secured Rank 4 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results. Sanjana shares her study tips and future plans. Check her strategies here.

1. What was your final score, and which subjects did you score highest in? Answer: My final score was 596 out of 600. I scored centum in Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology. I scored 99 in Sanskrit and 97 in English.

2. When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 12 boards and which subject did you find most challenging? Answer: I began preparing right from the first PU. Since I am preparing for JEE I did not wait for the second PU to begin preparing in earnest. I found Math to be the most challenging, and I practiced many MCQs and the worksheets given by my teachers. This helped me understand the pattern of questions and how to answer them.

3. Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan? Answer: I usually follow a strict timetable, but on days when I felt burnt out, I switched to a lighter subject. So in that sense, it was flexible.

4. What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)? Answer: I made meticulous notes, practiced a lot of questions and prepared sequentially.

5. Did you use online platforms or apps for studying? Answer: There were apps on KNOWVO and Vedantu platforms that personalized my revision. I also used Vedantu’s Instasolve app for instant doubt clarification.

6. Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they? Answer: I solved a lot of PYQs and they gave me confidence and were very helpful.

7. How did you manage distractions like social media? Answer: I did limit my screen time to avoid distractions during exams, and my screen and my phone were on do-not-disturb mode for most of the time.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Rank 4 in Science, Sughosh Joshi shares success tips

8. How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey? Answer: I dealt with a lot of exam stress, but my parents and teachers motivated me a lot and encouraged me. I also played flute to destress.

9. What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores? Answer: My advice would be to solve many mock papers and learn NCERT thoroughly and to solve the questions given in the karnataka board question bank.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: Rank 8 in Commerce, Sai Chakresh reveals preparation strategy and study tips