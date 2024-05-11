 Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2024: KSEAB releases schedule for exam 2 at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, timetable here - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2024: KSEAB releases schedule for exam 2 at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
May 11, 2024 08:13 PM IST

The KSEAB has released the Karnataka SSLC 2024 exam 2 schedule. Check details and date-wise timetable here.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has released the schedule of the Karnataka SSLC exam 2. In an official notification, the KSEAB stated the examinations will be held from June 7 to June 14, 2024, in pen and paper mode.

Karnataka SSLC 2024 exam 2 schedule released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. (Representative image)
Karnataka SSLC 2024 exam 2 schedule released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. (Representative image)

In the notification, the board instructed District Deputy Directors (Administration) to ask all high school head teachers under their district jurisdiction to obtain the schedule of SSLC Exam-2 from the Board's website kseeb.karnataka.gov.in and publish it on their school notice boards and take steps to inform all the students.

It may be mentioned here that instead of the supplementary examinations, the KSEAB has introduced a new education policy wherein three exams will be held, namely exam 1, exam 2, and exam 3, starting from the academic year 2023–2024.

Download Karnataka SSLC exam 2 schedule

The schedule of the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 is given below:

June 7First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit
June 8Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Persian, Arabic, Sanskrit, Konkani, Urdu, Tulu, and NSQF subjects
June 10Mathematics/Sociology
June 11

Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, 

Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, 

Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics

June 12 Science, Political Science, Carnatic music, Carnatic music, Karnataka music/Hindustani music
June 13Second Language: English, Kannada
June 14 Social Science

All exams will be held for 3 hours 15 minutes.

It may be mentioned here that the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10th final exam result was declared on May 9, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 73.40% has been registered this year. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed.

The SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students were conducted on April 8, 2024. One hour of extra time was given to 3 hours of question paper, and 40 minutes of extra time will be given to 2 hours of question paper for differently abled candidates.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2024: KSEAB releases schedule for exam 2 at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, timetable here

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
