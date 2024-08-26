Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024 awaited, where and how to check marks

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 3 soon. When announced, the students can check it on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result will be announced on karresults.nic.in(PTI Photo)

To check the SSLC exam 3 result, candidates need to use their registration numbers and dates of birth.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 3 was held from August 2 to 9, 2024.

The last result – Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result – was announced within 19 days. The SSLC exam 2, or Supplementary examination, was held from June 14 to 21, and the result was announced on July 10.

A total of 2,23,293 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2, of whom 69,275 passed. The pass percentage was 31.02 per cent.

The result of the annual SSLC (exam 1) was declared on May 9. The pass percentage in that examination stood at 73.40 per cent.

As many as 8,59,967 students appeared for the test out of whom 6,31,204 candidates passed. The test started on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024

How to check Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result when announced?

Follow these steps to check the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024-

Step 1: Go to the result website- Open the URL 'karresults.nic.in' on your phone or computer's internet browser.

Step 2: Find and open the result link- The result link will be displayed as 'SSLC 2024 EXAM – 3 RESULT'

Step 3: Provide login details- On the login window, enter your board exam registration number and select the date of birth from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Check your result- After entering the details, click on the submit button. Your SSLC exam 3 scorecard will be displayed on the next page.

Step 5: Download your result- After checking your marks online, download the result page and save it for future reference.