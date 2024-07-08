Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 Exam 2 results awaited, updates here
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB will announce Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Alternatively, the scores will also be made available on karresults.nic.in....Read More
This year, Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024. As per the new system, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.
All appeared students can check the results by entering their registration number and date of birth.
Karnataka SSLC examination result was announced on May 9, 2024. This year the overall pass percentage is 73.40%. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The list of websites is given here.
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Class 10 main exam dates
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates and passed in exam 1
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam result date
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Login details needed
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Know about new system
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Supplementary exam dates
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Date and time
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The announcement of date and time of KSEAB Class 10 supplementary results is awaited.