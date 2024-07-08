Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 Exam 2 results awaited, updates here

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB will announce Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Alternatively, the scores will also be made available on karresults.nic.in....Read More

This year, Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024. As per the new system, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.

All appeared students can check the results by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC examination result was announced on May 9, 2024. This year the overall pass percentage is 73.40%. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.