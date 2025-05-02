Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB Class 10th results out at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the KSEAB Class 10th results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE Updates Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB Class 10th results out, direct link here (PTI)

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results by following the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students who do not do well in the SSLC examination will have two more chances as the board conducts both class 10 and 12 final exams in three phases.

Karnataka SSLC and PUC exams 1 are over. Next, the board will hold SSLC and PUC exam 2 and then exam 3. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Karnataka Results.