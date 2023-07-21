Kerala +2 SAY result for DHSE, VHSE, NSQF courses out on keralaresults.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 21, 2023 03:34 PM IST

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY/Improvement results 2023 announced. Students can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in using roll numbers.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Friday, July 21, announced Save a Year (SAY)/Improvement exam results of Higher Secondary (Class 12 or Plus Two), Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) and NSQF courses. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can go to keralaresults.nic.in and check it.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two (HSE) SAY exam results announced

To check these results, students have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

These are the direct links to check Kerala Plus Two or HSE SAY exam results:

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2023 direct link

VHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2023 direct link

NSQF SAY Results 2023 direct link

How to check Kerala HSE Plus Two SAY result 2023

  1. Go to keralaresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the link to check +2 DHSE, VHSE or NSQF SAY exam results.
  3. Enter the requested information and login.
  4. Check and download your result.
  5. Take a printout of the downloaded page for future uses.

