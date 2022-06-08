Maharashtra HSC Results 2022: Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) declares 12th results

Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Results 2022: Maharashtra Class 12th board exam result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who took the exam can visit the board websites check their HSC final exam mark sheets. Official websites for Maharashtra board HSC results are mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in. Additionally, results will also be available on some private websites. Follow Maharashtra HSC result 2022 live updates.

As many as 1439731 students appeared for HSC exam in Maharashtra this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. The pass percentage stands at 94.22%. The number is significantly low compared to 2021, when results were announced without board exams.

Konkan division has once again emerged as best performer with students' success rate of 97.21% while Mumbai division has the lowest pass percentage of 90.91%.

Maharashtra HSC results 2022 direct link

Maharashtra HSC final exams were conducted in Physical mode following COVID precautions from March 4 to April 7.

Last year, MSBSHSE did not conduct these exams amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and used an alternative method to calculate scores.

As many as 14,85,191 students have registered for HSC exams this year, of whom 8,17,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students.

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2022

Go to mahresults.nic.in or any of the websites mentioned here. Open the HSC result link and login with the required credentials. On the next page, result will be displayed. Check it and take a printout for future use.