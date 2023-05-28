Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: Updates on MSBSHSE Class 10th results

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce results of SSC or Class 10 final exam in due course of time. An official update on Maharashtra SSC result date and time is awaited. Once announced, students can check it on the official websites: mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in and others.

To check SSC results, students have to use board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms.

Result of HSC final exam of Maharashtra was declared on May 25 in which the overall pass percentage stood at 91.25 per cent.

When available, Maharashtra 10th result date, time, result link and other details will be shared here.