Manipur announces evaluation criteria for Class 10 and 12 students

After cancelling class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur(CoHSEM) and Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM), Manipur education authority has announced the modalities of assessing the performance of students and grading the students.

Announcing this in a press conference in presence of Commissioner (Education) M Harekrishna, Director (Education-Schools) L Nandakumar Singh and other CoHSEM and BoSEM officials, Manipur Education Minister Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh on Saturday explained that for each student, the maximum marks to be assessed for each subject is 100.

For class 10, out of these 100 marks, 20 marks are for Internal Assessment of the school, 30 marks are from previous Class i.e. Class 9 exam record and 50 marks will be considered on the basis of the performance of the students in pre board exams (term test and periodic test) conducted in their respective schools.

For class 12, 30 marks are from Class 10 record (three best subjects), 20 marks from Class 11 and 50 marks are from Class 12 test exams conducted by the respective schools.

Students who are not satisfied with the marking modalities can approach the concerned officials. Special exams will be arranged for those students.

Minister Rajen said that the total number of candidates who had registered for appearing in class 10 (BoSEM) examination, 2021, is 44,068. These students are from 962 schools of the state which are registered to BOSEM, including private and government schools. Toppers of the examinations will not be announced this year, he added. A total of 29,517 students have registered for CoHSEM examination 2021, he added.

He further informed that there is an order of the Supreme Court to announce the result of classes 10 and 12 before July 31. The education department is also committed to announce the result before the deadline given by the apex court.

He said that the exams of CoHSEM and BoSEM have remained cancelled due to the pandemic of Covid-19. It is not only for the state of Manipur but also all over the country. It may be recalled that the state authority announced to cancel these examinations on June 16 this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid 19 pandemic.