Manipur Board 12th Result 2024: COHSEM Class 12th results declared, 97.63% students pass, get details

Manipur Education(Schools) Director Laishram Nandakumar Singh along with officials of the education department on Monday declared the results of class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM). The result is available at https://manresults.nic.in/

The pass percentage in all the streams this year is 97.63% with the Thoubal district getting the highest number with 99.58 pass percentage followed by Bishnupur district with 99.19 per cent.Ukhrul district records minimum pass percentage(85.95 percent). The pass percentage was 88.68 in 2023.

The overall pass percentage of the government higher secondary schools is 95.49 per cent while the pass percentage of the non-government schools is 98.18 percent.Girl students outshone boys both in government and non-government higher secondary schools.

A total of 31,128 students appeared in the COHSEM conducted class 12 examination. In the science stream, Malemnganbi Laishram of Comet School in Imphal topped the examination with a total of 493 marks.

In commerce, Aiena Naorem of Kakching Higher Secondary school topped the exam with 447 marks and Thokchom Sheityajit of Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary school in arts stream with a total of 477 marks.

Officially declaring the results at COHSEM office in Imphal this afternoon, Director Education (Schools)Laishram Nandakumar Singh appreciated the efforts of the teachers and officials for smoothly conducting the examination successfully.

“This year’s pass percentage is one of the highest in the history of COHSEM,” says Director Nandakumar. The pass percentage in Arts stream was 94.35percent, Science stream 98.91 percent and Commerce stream 93.51 percent.”

Congratulating the successful candidates and position holders for their achievements, he also hoped for a bright future for the successful students.

On the increase of the pass percentage of the students in the state this year compared with the previous years, the COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh Singh admitted that changing of the question pattern could be one of the reasons for the increase in pass percentage.

COHSEM and education department officials were also present during the examination results declaration.

