Manipur Class 10th Result 2024: BSEM HSLC results declared, check pass percentage here

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur has declared Manipur Class 10th Result 2024 on May 27, 2024. The BSEM HSLC results can be checked by all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination through the official website of Manipur Result at manresults.nic.in. The official website of BSEM is bsem.nic.in. Manipur 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Manipur Class 10th Result 2024 declared, check pass percentage & toppers here

This year the overall pass percentage is 93.03%. The boys pass percentage is 93.07% and girls pass percentage is 93.00%.

Thoubal district has the highest pass percentage of 99.04% and Jiribam district has the lowest pass percentage of 50.74%.

The pass percentage of government schools is 84.34%, private schools is 95.93% and aided schools is 92.745%.

This year, the Manipur Board conducted the class 10 exams from March 15 to April 8, which were held in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm, in pen-paper mode for a total of 37,715 students, including 19,087 boys and 18,628 girls.

Candidates will need their roll number and roll code to check the results online. All the candidates appeared in HSLC examination can follow the steps given below to check the scores.

Manipur Class 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Manipur Result at manresults.nic.in.

Click on Manipur HSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the Class 10 results was announced on June 25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEM.