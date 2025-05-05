Menu Explore
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya board Class 12th results announced, how to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 05, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Candidates can check the MBOSE HSSLC results on official websites, mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 final exam result 2025. Candidates can check the MBOSE HSSLC results on official websites, mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya board Class 12th results announced(Official website, screenshot)
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya board Class 12th results announced(Official website, screenshot)

Direct link

The results of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams have been announced together. Along with the result, the board also shared names of toppers, number of registered, appeared and passed students, pass percentage and other details.

“The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong," MBOSE said in the result notification.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Steps to check Class 12 result

To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website, megresults.nic.in

2. Click on the MBOSE HSSLC or Class 12 Result 2025 link available on the home page. If required, select your stream.

3. On the next page, the login window will appear. Enter the required details.

4. Click on submit. Yout result will be displayed on the next page.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Save a copy for later use.

Get latest news on Education along with GSEB Result, Maharashtra Board Result, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya board Class 12th results announced, how to check
Exam and College Guide
