MBOSE Results 2024: Overall 55.80% pass Meghalaya Board Class 10 exams, check details inside

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts examination results on May 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates MBOSE Results 2024: Overall 55.80% pass percentage registered in Meghalaya SSLC Examinations 2024. (HT file)

Officials declared the results and also shared the details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage details and other information.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The overall pass percentage of Meghalaya class 10th exams is 55.80%. A total number of 54,134 students appeared for the exam and a total number of 30,208 students passed.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC results 2024

How to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2024

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

Open the Meghalaya SSLC result page.

Enter your roll number and/or any other login information requested.

A new page with the result will pop up

Verify the details and save the page

Download your marks sheet for future purpose

The complete result booklet will also be available on the board’s website.

Earlier this month, the Meghalaya board (MBOSE) announced HSSLC of Science, Commerce and Vocational results. The overall pass percentage of Commerce stream was 80.26%, for Science stream it was 85.24%. The Science stream topper Sohan Bhattacharjee scored 483 marks. Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.