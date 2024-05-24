MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th results releasing today at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will declare MBOSE Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th results (Arts) will be announced today, May 24. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check their scores through the official website of MBOSE results at megresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. To check the marks, candidates will need roll numbers.

The SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) results will likely be announced at 10 am. The Board has however stated that results will be declared during office hours.

The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams started on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.