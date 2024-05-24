MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th results releasing today at megresults.nic.in
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will declare MBOSE Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th results (Arts) will be announced today, May 24. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check their scores through the official website of MBOSE results at megresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. To check the marks, candidates will need roll numbers.
The SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) results will likely be announced at 10 am. The Board has however stated that results will be declared during office hours.
The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams started on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Check websites where results will be available
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Time of announcement
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for marksheets
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: The list of websites is given here:
mbose.in and
megresults.nic.in.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Toppers names of Class 12 Science and Commerce
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Sohan Bhattacharjee topped in Science stream with 483 marks. Ferry Filarisha Wann, student of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of Commerce and Science streams
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: The overall pass percentage of the Commerce stream is 80.26%, and that of the Science stream is 85.24%.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results announced
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results will be announced on May 8, 2024. The links to check scores are available on the official website.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Toppers names to be announced
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: The toppers' names will be announced along with the declaration of results.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: What official notice says
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: How to check 10th, 12th scores
- Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
- Click on Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check scores
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: To check the marks, candidates will need roll numbers which is available on their admit card.
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Where to check
MBOSE Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th results date and time
MBOSE Result 2024 Date: May 24, 2024
MBOSE Result 2024 Time: Unknown