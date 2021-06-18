MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Mizoram Class 12 result declared

MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 has been declared today, June 18, 2021 by Mizoram Board of School Education. All the appeared students can check Mizoram Class 12 Result on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

The result will be announced by the Board at 12 noon on June 18.

In view of the present circumstances, schools have been strictly advised against displaying the result on the notice board. The result can also be checked on third party result website Indiaresults.com.

A total of 11,849 students have registered for the Mizoram Board exam this year. Mizoram Board Class 12 exams were conducted in April by following all the necessary COVID19 guidelines.