Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce its Class 10 (SSLC) result along with Class 12 (HSSLC) Arts stream results today, May 24. Once declared, candidates can check the MBOSE Meghalaya board SSLC and HSSLC Arts results on the board’s official website, mbose.in. The Meghalaya board Class 10 and 12 scores will also be available on megresults.nic.in. MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result 2024 live updates Meghalaya MBSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts results today; where, how to check marks(File photo)

The HSSLC or Class 12 Science, Vocational and Commerce stream results were announced earlier this month.

The Meghalaya board (MBOSE) has informed that the result will be announced during the office hours but the exact time has not been confirmed.

“The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong,” the board said.

Students can check the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results by following the steps given below

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC result 2024: Steps to check 10th, 12th marks

Go to the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

Open the SSLC or HSSLC Arts link available on the home page.

Enter the requested login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the Class 10/ 12 result and download the page.

In the HSSLC Commerce result announced earlier this month, the pass percentage was 80.26 per cent. For the Science stream, it was 85.24 per cent.

Sohan Bhattacharjee topped the Science stream with 483 marks and Ferry Filarisha Wann stood first in the Commerce stream with 472 marks.







