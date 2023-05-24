MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at mpresults.nic.in
- MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: MPBSE results will be announced on May 25, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for MP Board 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.
The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in the state were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours. The Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1 of 2023.
This year around 18 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
10th result MP board 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of MPBSE.
Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
class 10th MP board result 2023: Exam dates
The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours.
