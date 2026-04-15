The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared MP Board Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the MPBSE Class 10, 12 examination can check the results on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE 10th, 12th results declared, here's how to check (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The MP Board Class 10, 12 results were announced by MP Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Along with the results, the Board announced the pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise details and other information.

Direct link to check MP Board Result 2026

MP Board Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

2. Click on MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MP Board Class 10 exam was held from February 11 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with Hindi paper and concluded with Social Science paper. The exams were held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

The Class 12 board exam was held from February 7 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with the Hindi paper and concluded with Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology, and Health subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.