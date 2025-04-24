MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Latest updates on MPBSE 10th, 12th results

MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has not yet announced MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time. The Board will first announce the date and time of release of MPBSE 10th, 12th results and then the results will be declared. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the results through the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and at mpresults.nic.in....Read More

Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Pre-registration is now open. Interested students can submit their details to get alerts on mobile and email as soon as the result is announced.

MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

For 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, direct link and more.