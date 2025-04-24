Edit Profile
    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Latest updates on MPBSE 10th, 12th results

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 24, 2025 10:54 AM IST
    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be available at mpresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has not yet announced MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time. The Board will first announce the date and time of release of MPBSE 10th, 12th results and then the results will be declared. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the results through the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and at mpresults.nic.in....Read More

    Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Pre-registration is now open. Interested students can submit their details to get alerts on mobile and email as soon as the result is announced.

    MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

    For 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 24, 2025 10:54 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: How to check results on HT Portal

    Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

    Select MP board and then your class

    Enter the requested details and submit

    After the result announcement, visit the same page, enter your credentials and check the result.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:51 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Check practical exam dates

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Practical examinations were held at schools from February 10 to March 15 and practicals for self-study students were held from February 25 to March 25 at exam centres.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:46 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Timing of reaching exam centres

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Students had to reach the exam centre by 8:30 am. Gates were closed at 8:45 am. Answer booklets were given at 8:50 pm and question papers were distributed at 8:55 am.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Class 12 exam dates

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: For 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:38 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Class 10 exam dates

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:35 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Pre-register at HT Portal

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Pre-registration is now open. Interested students can submit their details to get alerts on mobile and email as soon as the result is announced.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:32 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Results to be available on HT Portal

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:31 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Where to check results when out?

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the results through the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and at mpresults.nic.in.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:25 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Date, time announcement to be done first

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: The Board will first announce the date and time of release of MPBSE 10th, 12th results and then the results will be declared.

    Apr 24, 2025 10:22 AM IST

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Awaited

    MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: The date and time of release of MPBSE 10th, 12th results is awaited.

    News education board exams MP Board 2025 Result Date, Time News LIVE: Latest updates on MPBSE 10th, 12th results
