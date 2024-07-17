Nagaland Board of School Education has declared NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental and improvement examination 2024 can check the provisional results on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC out at nbsenl.edu.in, direct link & how to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC compartmental and improvement examinations 2024 can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps given below.

NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC: How to check

Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC links available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from July 18, 2024. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his or her Centre.

This year Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement examination was conducted from June 11 to June 21, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBSE.