 NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC out at nbsenl.edu.in, direct link & how to check here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC out at nbsenl.edu.in, direct link & how to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 17, 2024 08:06 PM IST

NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC have been released. The direct link to check results is given here.

Nagaland Board of School Education has declared NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental and improvement examination 2024 can check the provisional results on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC out at nbsenl.edu.in, direct link & how to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC out at nbsenl.edu.in, direct link & how to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC compartmental and improvement examinations 2024 can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Class 10 results

Direct link to check Class 12 results

NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC: How to check

  • Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.
  • Click on NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC links available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from July 18, 2024. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his or her Centre.

This year Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement examination was conducted from June 11 to June 21, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBSE.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / NBSE Compartment Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC out at nbsenl.edu.in, direct link & how to check here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On