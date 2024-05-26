The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared Odisha 10th Result 2024 on May 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Board Class 10 examination can check the scores through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. The Matric result link will be activated at 11.30 am today. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Odisha 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results declared(PTI)

The Odisha 10th result was announced by the Board officials by releasing a press release. The press conference was not conducted this year for the first time. Srikant Tarai, president of BSE announced the Odisha Class 10 results.

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.07%. A total of 541061 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 5,30,153 candidates passed.

The girls have overperformed this year too. The girls pass percentage is 96.73% and boys pass percentage is 95.39%.

This year Cuttack district has the highest pass percentage of 97.58% followed by Jagatsinghpur with 97.6% and third is Kendrapara with 95.77%.

The online filling up of Supplementary HSC examination will begin from June 10, 2024 onwards. The verification process will begin from May 29 and will close on June 12, 2024.

Odisha 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the scores by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on Odisha 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 10 board examination across the state. The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.