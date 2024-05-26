 Odisha 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results declared - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Odisha 10th Result 2024 declared. Check details of BSE Odisha Matric results given here.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared Odisha 10th Result 2024 on May 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Board Class 10 examination can check the scores through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. The Matric result link will be activated at 11.30 am today. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live Updates

Odisha 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results declared(PTI)
Odisha 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results declared(PTI)

The Odisha 10th result was announced by the Board officials by releasing a press release. The press conference was not conducted this year for the first time. Srikant Tarai, president of BSE announced the Odisha Class 10 results.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.07%. A total of 541061 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 5,30,153 candidates passed.

The girls have overperformed this year too. The girls pass percentage is 96.73% and boys pass percentage is 95.39%.

This year Cuttack district has the highest pass percentage of 97.58% followed by Jagatsinghpur with 97.6% and third is Kendrapara with 95.77%.

The online filling up of Supplementary HSC examination will begin from June 10, 2024 onwards. The verification process will begin from May 29 and will close on June 12, 2024.

Odisha 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the scores by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on Odisha 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 10 board examination across the state. The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Odisha 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results declared
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On