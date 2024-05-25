Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: BSE Odisha Matric results releasing tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha 10th Result 2024 on May 26, 2024. The BSE Odisha Matric results will be announced at 10 am tomorrow. The BSE Odisha Class 10 result link will be activated for students to check at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in....Read More

The Odisha Matric or Class 10 results can also be checked on other result website - orissaresults.nic.in. To check the results, appeared candidates will require roll number and date of birth.

This year around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 10 board examination across the state. The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.

Students who do not qualify the Matric examination in the state can appear for the Odisha Board Class 10 compartment examination to be conducted by the Board. The details for the same will be announced along with the results. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.