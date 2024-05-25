Edit Profile
    Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: BSE Odisha Matric results releasing tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in

    May 25, 2024 3:25 PM IST
    Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: BSE Odisha Matric results releasing tomorrow, May 26. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha 10th Result 2024 on May 26, 2024. The BSE Odisha Matric results will be announced at 10 am tomorrow. The BSE Odisha Class 10 result link will be activated for students to check at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in....Read More

    The Odisha Matric or Class 10 results can also be checked on other result website - orissaresults.nic.in. To check the results, appeared candidates will require roll number and date of birth.

    This year around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 10 board examination across the state. The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.

    Students who do not qualify the Matric examination in the state can appear for the Odisha Board Class 10 compartment examination to be conducted by the Board. The details for the same will be announced along with the results. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 25, 2024 3:25 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 3:20 PM IST

    Board exam roll number.

    Date of birth.

    May 25, 2024 3:15 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 3:10 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 3:08 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 3:06 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results of Class 10

    Visit bseodisha.ac.in

    Go to the results section

    Click on the Class 10 result link

    Enter roll number and date of birth

    Submit and download your marks sheet

    Take a printout of the page

    May 25, 2024 3:01 PM IST

    orrisaresults.nic.in.

    bseodisha.ac.in.

    May 25, 2024 2:59 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    Board exam roll number.

    Date of birth.

    May 25, 2024 2:55 PM IST

    Go to the official website, bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

    Now, open the 10th or HSC result page.

    On the login window, provide your roll number and date of birth.

    Submit and check your result.

    May 25, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    First, go to bseodisha.ac.in or any other result website mentioned here.

    Now, go to the results section.

    Look for the Annual HSC result 2024 link.

    Click on it.

    On the login page, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit.

    Result will be displayed on your screen. Download the page.

    May 25, 2024 2:47 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:45 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:43 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:41 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:37 PM IST

    Visit bseodisha.ac.in

    Go to the results section

    Click on the Class 10 result link

    Enter roll number and date of birth

    Submit and download your marks sheet

    Take a printout of the page

    May 25, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:33 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:28 PM IST

    Go to bseodisha.ac.in

    Click on the HSC result link

    Enter the required login details

    Submit and check results.

    Download the page for further need.

    May 25, 2024 2:26 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    Declaration time: 10 am on May 26

    Result link to be activated time: 11.30 am on May 26

    May 25, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

    Click on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 25, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    bseodisha.ac.in

    orissaresults.nic.in

    May 25, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    May 25, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    Odisha 10th Result 2024 Date: May 26, 2024

    Odisha 10th Result 2024 Time: 10 am

