Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: BSE Odisha Matric results releasing tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha 10th Result 2024 on May 26, 2024. The BSE Odisha Matric results will be announced at 10 am tomorrow. The BSE Odisha Class 10 result link will be activated for students to check at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in....Read More
The Odisha Matric or Class 10 results can also be checked on other result website - orissaresults.nic.in. To check the results, appeared candidates will require roll number and date of birth.
This year around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 10 board examination across the state. The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.
Students who do not qualify the Matric examination in the state can appear for the Odisha Board Class 10 compartment examination to be conducted by the Board. The details for the same will be announced along with the results. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Board exam roll number.
Date of birth.
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results of Class 10
Visit bseodisha.ac.in
Go to the results section
Click on the Class 10 result link
Enter roll number and date of birth
Submit and download your marks sheet
Take a printout of the page
orrisaresults.nic.in.
bseodisha.ac.in.
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: Result dates of past two years
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: Odisha Matric Result in 2022 was announced on July 6 and Odisha Class 10 results in 2023 was announced on May 18.
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: What after Matric results are announced?
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: After Matric results are announced, students can apply for admission to Class 11 or plus one through the SAMS Odisha portal. More details awaited.
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: No information on who will announce the results
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: Till now there is no update as who will declare Odisha Board 10th Result this year. In 2022, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the results at the press conference.
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: Results via SMS were available in 2022
Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: In 2022, the Class 10 results were available via SMS. Candidates had to send the roll number of 5676750 and the result was sent by the Board to the students registered mobile number.
Declaration time: 10 am on May 26
Result link to be activated time: 11.30 am on May 26
