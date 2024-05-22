Odisha Board 12th Results 2024 Date: CHSE Odisha Class 12 results releasing on May 26 at orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced Odisha Board 12th Results 2024 Date. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 results will be declared on May 26, 2024. When released, students will be able to check their results of all three streams through the official site of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Board 12th Results 2024 Date: CHSE Odisha Class 12 results on May 26 (HT file)

On May 22, the CHSE Odisha officials have announced the Odisha Board Class 12 result date and time. The results of Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational streams of annual Plus II examinations, conducted by the CHSE, Odisha, will be declared on May 26, officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Students can also get results through HS School e-space & Digilocker.

The CHSE had conducted the Class 12 final year exams in two phases between February 16 and March 20. Around 3.84 lakh students including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular of all streams had appeared the exams at 1,160 different centres across the State.

Steps to check CHSE 12th scores when released:

· Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

· On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link.

· Furnish the login details and click on submit.

· Download your results and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

Students will be able to check their marks online using roll number and date of birth.

In 2023, the Odisha Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams were released on May 31, whereas the results for the Arts stream were released on June 8. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 84.93%, and that of the Commerce stream was 81.12%. The total pass percentage was recorded to be 78.88% in Arts stream.

Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and district-wise performance will also be shared.