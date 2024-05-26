CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: Odisha +2 HS result today, how to check marks on orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: CHSE Plus 2 HS marks soon on orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12th or HS (+2) results on Sunday, May 26. Students who have appeared in the examination will get their marks on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They will be able to check their marks online using registration number and roll number. The result announcement has been scheduled for 4:30 pm....Read More

The Odisha 10th result 2024 will also be announced today.

The Odisha 12th result 2024 for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will be announced together.

In addition to the board websites, students will also get their marks on the HS School e-space and DigiLocker.

The CHSE Odisha HS (+2) exam was conducted in two phases between February 16 and March 20.

This year, around 3.84 lakh students, including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular students, appeared for the Class 12 final exams at 1,160 test centres across the state.

Last year, the Odisha 12th result was announced separately for Science, Commerce streams and for the Arts stream. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 84.93 per cent, 81.12 per cent for Commerce and 78.88 per cent for the Arts stream.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CHSE Odisha 12th HS (+2) results.