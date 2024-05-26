CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: Odisha +2 HS result today, how to check marks on orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12th or HS (+2) results on Sunday, May 26. Students who have appeared in the examination will get their marks on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They will be able to check their marks online using registration number and roll number. The result announcement has been scheduled for 4:30 pm....Read More
The Odisha 10th result 2024 will also be announced today.
The Odisha 12th result 2024 for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will be announced together.
In addition to the board websites, students will also get their marks on the HS School e-space and DigiLocker.
The CHSE Odisha HS (+2) exam was conducted in two phases between February 16 and March 20.
This year, around 3.84 lakh students, including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular students, appeared for the Class 12 final exams at 1,160 test centres across the state.
Last year, the Odisha 12th result was announced separately for Science, Commerce streams and for the Arts stream. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 84.93 per cent, 81.12 per cent for Commerce and 78.88 per cent for the Arts stream.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: How to check HS (+2) marks online
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: Students can check their Class 12 marks today.
- First, go to orisharesults.nic.in.
- Open the CHSE HS (+2) Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.
- Enter your roll number and registration number.
- Login and check your marks.
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: CHSE Plus 2 result for all streams together
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: Unlike last year, the council has decided to announce Science, Arts, Vocational and Commerce results together this time. Around 3.84 lakh students will get their marks today, May 26.
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: CHSE HS Science result link active
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: The link to check CHSE HS Science result is available on orissaresults.nic.in. However, the scorecards may not be available yet.
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: How students did last year in HS exam
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: The pass percentage of students in the Science stream was the highest.
Science: 84.93 per cent
Arts: 78.88 per cent
Commerce: 81.12 per cent.
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: Where to check CHSE HS (+2) marks
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: Once announced, students can check the HS (+2) result on chseodisha.nic.in. They can also check their marks on orissaresults.nic.in, DigiLocker and the HS School e-space.
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: CHSE +2 result date and time
Odisha 12th Result 2024 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the Class 12th or HS (+2) results today, May 26. The result announcement has been scheduled by the council for 4:30 pm.