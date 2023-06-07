CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Odisha +2 Arts Results

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha is expected to CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8. Students who have appeared for Class 12 Arts stream exam can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The date and time of release of Arts stream Class 12 results have not been released by the Board yet. But during the announcement of Odisha HSE Science and Commerce results, the President of CHSE had informed that Arts results will be announced very soon, by June 8.

This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The Class 12 evaluation of the answer sheets was started on April 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates of Class 12 Arts date and time, direct link, pass percentage and more.