Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Odisha +2 Arts Results
Live

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Odisha +2 Arts Results

board exams
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 05:44 PM IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Odisha +2 Arts Results likely tomorrow, June 8, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Odisha +2 Arts Results, direct link, pass percentage at chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Odisha +2 Arts Results, direct link, pass percentage at chseodisha.nic.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha is expected to CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8. Students who have appeared for Class 12 Arts stream exam can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. 

The date and time of release of Arts stream Class 12 results have not been released by the Board yet. But during the announcement of Odisha HSE Science and Commerce results, the President of CHSE had informed that Arts results will be announced very soon, by June 8. 

This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The Class 12 evaluation of the answer sheets was started on April 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates of Class 12 Arts date and time, direct link, pass percentage and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 07, 2023 05:57 PM IST

    CHSE Result 2023 for Class 12 Arts: How to check scores online?

    Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the result tab

    Key in your log in details

    CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take the print for future reference.

    The result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Jun 07, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    Odisha Board Result 2023: Exam dates 

    This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5.

  • Jun 07, 2023 05:47 PM IST

    Odisha Board 12th Arts Result: Where to check scores 

    Orissaresults.nic.in

    Chseodisha.nic.in

  • Jun 07, 2023 05:44 PM IST

    Odisha Board 12th Result Arts: Date and Time 

    Odisha Board 12th Result Arts have not been shared by the Board yet. The President of CHSE during the announcement of Odisha HSE Science and Commerce results have said that Arts results will be announced very soon, by June 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chse odisha board exam result

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates out, timetable here

board exams
Published on Jun 07, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates has been released. Candidates can check the timetable below.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates out, timetable here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2023 expected tomorrow on orissaresults.nic.in

board exams
Published on Jun 07, 2023 09:26 AM IST

These results will be shown on the council's website, chseodisha.nic.in and on the Orisha result portal: orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2023 updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2023 out at jacresults.com, here's direct link to check

board exams
Updated on Jun 06, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2023 released at jacresults.com

Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2023 out at jacresults.com
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Board class 12th 2024 dummy registration card released

board exams
Published on Jun 06, 2023 06:19 PM IST

The dummy registration card for class 12th is available on the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board class 12th 2024 dummy registration card released(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, get link

board exams
Updated on Jun 06, 2023 01:46 PM IST

Candidates can check the revaluation results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

MP board 5th, 8th revised results out, 89,000 more students qualify

board exams
Published on Jun 06, 2023 12:51 PM IST

Results of Class 5 and 8 exams were declared on May 15 in which some students failed due to non-entry of marks. Some students failed in one or two subjects.

MP board 5th, 8th revised results out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam AHSEC HS result 2023: Assam Board 12th results out, direct link here

board exams
Published on Jun 06, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Assam AHSEC HS result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the Assam Board 12th results through the direct link given below.

Assam AHSEC HS result 2023: Assam Board 12th results out, direct link here (HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam HS result 2023 Declared: How to check AHSEC Class 12th results

board exams
Published on Jun 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Assam HS result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check AHSEC Class 12th results at resultsassam.nic.in by following the steps given below.

Assam HS result 2023 Declared: How to check AHSEC Class 12th results (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam HS 12th Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 results out, check pass percentage

board exams
Published on Jun 06, 2023 09:18 AM IST

Assam HS 12th Result 2023 has been declared. 84.96% students pass Science, 79.57% students Commerce & 70.12% students Arts stream exam.

Assam HS 12th Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 results out, check pass percentage (PTI File)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC declares Class 12th results

board exams
Updated on Jun 06, 2023 01:03 PM IST

AHSEC HS Result 2023: Assam Class 12th results has been declared today at 9 am. Check results on ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam board 12th result: AHSEC HS final results releasing today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam HS Result 2023 Live: AHSEC 12th result declared, get link for marks

board exams
Updated on Jun 06, 2023 12:50 PM IST

AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates: Assam Class 12th results declared. Candidates can check the result link here.

AHSEC Assam HS result 2023 live updates
ByHT Education Desk

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: 86.02% pass class 10 & 83.2 % pass class 12

board exams
Published on Jun 05, 2023 12:29 PM IST

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 released. This year 86.02% of students pass class 10 and 83.2 % pass the class 12 exam.

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result
ByHT Education Desk

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check Class 10, 12 results

board exams
Published on Jun 05, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Tripura Board class 10th and 12th board examination results released at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check Class 10, 12 results
ByHT Education Desk

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: TBSE Class 10, 12 results out, link here

board exams
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check TBSE Class 10, 12 results through the direct link given below.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: TBSE Class 10, 12 results out, link here(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Highlights: Tripura Board results out

board exams
Updated on Jun 06, 2023 11:15 AM IST

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results declared. Direct link below. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results declared
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out