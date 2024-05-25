BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Date: Odisha Board Matric results releasing on May 26 at bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 date. The Odisha Board Matric results will be announced on May 26, 2024 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check their scorecards through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. The link to check scores will be activated at 11.30 am. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Date: Odisha Board Matric results releasing on May 26 (HT file)

The BSE Odisha HSC results will be announced at the press conference. The overall pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be shared by the Board officials at the press conference.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by entering the registration number or roll number and their password. To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024. Around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Matric examination.

In 2023, the BSE Odisha HSC result was announced on May 18. The overall pass percentage was 96.4%. Girls performed better than boys in Odisha Class 10 results. The pass percentage for girls was 97.05% compared to overall pass percentage of boys at 95.75%.