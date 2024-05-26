The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the results of the Odisha Class 10 examinations on May 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Odisha 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha result declared, direct link to check result (HT file)

Along with the declaration of the results, Odisha CHSE officials also released the data regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.07%. A total of 541061 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 5,30,153 candidates passed.

The girls pass percentage is 96.73% and boys pass percentage is 95.39%. Cuttack district has the highest pass percentage this year of 97.58% and lowest performing district is Rayagada with 96.16%.

Students who want to check their results will be able to check their marks on the official website using their roll number and date of birth. Hence, candidates need to keep these key details ready to check their results.

Steps to check Odisha Class 10 results:

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSE Odisha HSC examination across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.